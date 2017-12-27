KREM
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Deer Park sees temperatures drop below zero

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (12-27-17)

Staff , KREM 6:02 AM. PST December 27, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Winter is here and so are the cold temperatures that come with it. 

Over the last day the National Weather Service’s weather station in Deer Park, Washington recorded a low temperature of ten degrees below zero. 

NWS Spokane meteorologists said that was the coldest recorded temperature there since January 13, 2017.  

 

 

Meteorologists with NWS Spokane said the record low for Spokane this time of year was -24 in February 1996.

The cold temperatures came after clouds cleared from the skies north of Spokane, according to NWS reports.
 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories