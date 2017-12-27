Deer Park sees temperatures drop below zero

KREM-snow-flake-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Winter is here and so are the cold temperatures that come with it.

Over the last day the National Weather Service’s weather station in Deer Park, Washington recorded a low temperature of ten degrees below zero.

NWS Spokane meteorologists said that was the coldest recorded temperature there since January 13, 2017.

24 hours ago, the weather station at #DeerPark, WA. recorded a low temperature of 10 degrees below zero. That's the coldest low temp their since January 13: #wawx pic.twitter.com/q4Y0gU5EDm — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 27, 2017

Meteorologists with NWS Spokane said the record low for Spokane this time of year was -24 in February 1996.

The cold temperatures came after clouds cleared from the skies north of Spokane, according to NWS reports.



