Cooler temperatures move into the area as summer moves out

SPOKANE, Wash.—Summer is coming to an end next week and hot temperatures are leaving with it.

Cooler temperatures moved in this week and are going to stick around.

Fridays highs are forecasted to be anywhere between the mid 50’s to the mid 70’s.

Temperatures for Saturday morning are expected to be get even cooler. Mid 30’s are forecasted for some areas and high 40’s around the rest of the region.

Montana will be seeing a huge change in its weather. The high mountain elevations are under a winter storm warning.

