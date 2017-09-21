KREM
Cool, wet weather continues for the last day of summer

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 6:33 AM. PDT September 21, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Thursday was off to a wet start, making it the fourth day of rain in a row.

A band of showers moved across the Inland Northwest Thursday morning.

After 80 days of no measurable rain, the region has now seen four days in a row.

The last day of summer will finish with temperatures below average.

Snow is expected above 5,000 feet Thursday night. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 9:00 p.m. for the mountains of western Montana. 

