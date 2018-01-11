Collisions, heavy snow close eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass Thursday 1-11 (Photo: Custom)

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -- Eastbound I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass Thursday morning due to collisions and heavy snow.

TRAVEL ALERT, SNOQUALMIE PASS:

RESTRICTIONS EASTBOUND:

Pass Closed

RESTRICTIONS WESTBOUND:

Chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, Oversize Vehicles Prohibited. pic.twitter.com/8CiaWCO68C — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) January 11, 2018

As of 7:15 a.m., chains were required on all vehicles traveling westbound except all-wheel drive vehicles. Oversize vehicles were prohibited.

