Collisions, heavy snow close eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

Staff , KREM 7:17 AM. PST January 11, 2018

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -- Eastbound I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass Thursday morning due to collisions and heavy snow. 

 

 

As of 7:15 a.m., chains were required on all vehicles traveling westbound except all-wheel drive vehicles. Oversize vehicles were prohibited. 

