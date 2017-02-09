Colfax flooding brings giant ice chunks

Photo courtesy of John Ward (Photo: Custom)

COLFAX, Wash. – Rain began to fall in Colfax on Thursday afternoon and streams in the area are expected to rise with all of the expected rain.

Some flooding has already happened. Giant ice chunks and flooding have caused major concerns to the Palouse river.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch early Thursday. Ice Jams, snowmelt and rain were all major concerns.

People are worried a wave of water and ice could cause major damage along the banks of the river.

John Ward sent KREM 2 a photo from his property at the river and said some of the ice chunks he came across were as big as pick-up trucks. He was very concerned about more flooding in the coming days.

Whitman County said they have only seen isolated cases of flooding near trestles and bridges but are keeping an eye out for problem areas.

Whitman county is at risk of reaching a flood stage by Saturday morning.

(© 2017 KREM)