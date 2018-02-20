SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane and surrounding areas could break record cold temperature readings Tuesday morning.

The previous record low held in Spokane for February 20 was two degrees, and that was set back in 1890.

The forecast calls for a low of zero degrees with wind chill values already below zero around 4:30 a.m.

Tuesday morning will see another frigid start to the morning.

If you are heading outside, bundle up! Frost bite can set in quickly.





