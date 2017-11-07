Coldest morning temperatures of the season hit the INW

112410-coldschool.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday starts off on a colder than average note.

Overnight temperatures in Spokane dropped into the teens.

Driver should expect slick roads and patchy freezing fog on their morning commute.

Tuesday morning temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees below average across the Inland Northwest.

Tuesday’s highs will be warmer than Monday’s across the region, topping out in the 30’s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies before clouds roll back into the forecast overnight.

An approaching low-pressure system, from the Pacific, will bring the potential for a rain/snow mix late Wednesday and into Thursday across the Inland Northwest.

