Cold, wet, breezy weather returns to the region

Bundle up, chilly weather is here.

SPOKANE, Wash.—It’s half way through the work week and the changes in weather are here.

After a mild start to the week, the weather pattern shifted into a cooler and wetter finish to the work week.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the 50’s. Showers are likely in the morning and will taper off in the afternoon.

Overnight another round of precipitation is expected to pick up.

Thursday morning’s commute will be impacted by valley rain.

Western Montana and North Idaho will likely see mountain pass snow.

© 2017 KREM-TV