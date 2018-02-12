Cold weather and snow make a comeback to the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—The region will see cold and dry weather to kick off the work week.

Cold, northerly winds are making the wind chill temperatures feel like it’s in the teens and single digits across the Inland Northwest.

Monday morning will bring breezy conditions with dry and calmer conditions in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, with snow chances increasing Tuesday night and snow on Wednesday.



