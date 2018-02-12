KREM
Close

Cold weather and snow make a comeback to the region

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (2-12-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:39 AM. PST February 12, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—The region will see cold and dry weather to kick off the work week.

Cold, northerly winds are making the wind chill temperatures feel like it’s in the teens and single digits across the Inland Northwest. 

Monday morning will bring breezy conditions with dry and calmer conditions in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, with snow chances increasing Tuesday night and snow on Wednesday.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories