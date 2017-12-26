Cold, dry conditions for the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—Winter weather conditions over the holidays makes for slippery road conditions Tuesday.

Drivers returning from holiday travel should be cautious of changing road conditions.

Tuesday will be cold with highs in the teens and lower 20’s.

It is cold, but dry with no rain or snow in the forecast Tuesday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up starting Wednesday with highs in the 30’s.

The chances of rain or snow will increase closer to Thursday.

Christmas saw an inch and a half off snow around the Inland Northwest.

