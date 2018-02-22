Cold, cold and more cold sticking around another day

Freezing cold man in snow storm white out trying to keep warm by blowing into his hands. Wearing a beanie hat with eyes closed and winter coat. Frost and ice on his beard and eyebrows. (Photo: Simotion, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The cold is still sticking around Thursday with temperatures in the teens across the Inland Northwest.

Drivers should watch for ice on the roads and their windshields. Roads will be slick.

Temperatures have not got to above freezing all week.

The lower elevations in the region will see a warm up in temperatures. The temperatures will be closer to the seasonal averages.

Some snow will be expected this weekend, with the highest amounts of snow falling over the higher elevations.



