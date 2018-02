SPOKANE, Wash.—Monday will see cold and dry conditions to the Inland Northwest.

The mountains in the Idaho Panhandle can expect a few lingering snow showers.

Drivers should expect some patchy fog for their morning commute. There could also be areas of ice on the roadway.

Monday highs will be in the 30's with mostly sunny skies.

A chance of snow returns Tuesday.



