Coeur d'Alene businesses not impacted by snow

Coeur d'Alene businesses stay busy on snow day

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- Despite Saturday’s snowy conditions, Coeur d’Alene business were not impacted by the weather.

Several businesses told KREM that their customer base was essentially the same as it is on most winter weekends, as locals have become accustomed to the weather.

In terms of disruptions, the biggest frustration is the parking. All of the snow means that parking lots are being used to store excess snow, meaning fewer places for people to park.

“The roads get bad, you think that people really don’t want to go out, especially on a Saturday when they don’t have to but it doesn’t seem to affect us that much,” said Dani Lyden, a coffee shop manager.

“I grew up in Silver Valley and then went to college in southern California, so I’m used to the snow,” said Coeur d’Alene local Linda Mahlow.

Coeur d’Alene is expected to get more snow Saturday night.

