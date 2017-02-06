City says parked cars are reason for plow delay in Browne's Addition

Browne's Addition snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – People making their way home from a long day at work are in store for a slushy situation in Browne’s Addition on Monday.

As snow and ice continues to blanket the neighborhood, it will still be a few more days before it can be cleared.

Many people have wondered why it would take so long for these neighborhoods to get cleared – especially given its proximity to Downtown Spokane.

KREM 2 On Your Side called the City and discovered the delay is all about making sure people remove parked cars from the street. Unlike other sections of Spokane, it is mandatory that people in Browne’s Addition get their cars off these neighborhoods. If not, they will be towed and the City said it would be without any leniency.

As a result, the City has delayed plowing there so people can prepare to get their cars off the streets. In the meantime, people living in the neighborhood like Kyle Hall are dealing with plenty of snow, ice and slush.

Hall said that he has seen plenty of cars get stuck even bigger ones.

This is not the first time Browne’s has been the last place to get plowed. It has happened several times over the years. The City insists mandatory towing is necessary because the streets in Browne’s Addition are just too narrow and they said they cannot have any parked cars in their way.

Northbound and southbound neighborhoods in Browne’s will be plowed on Wednesday, with East and west streets getting cleaned up on Thursday.

(© 2017 KREM)