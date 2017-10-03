Chilly mornings throughout the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.—From what feels like winter weather to t-shirts and sunshine, this week will have quite the warm up.

There will be chilly morning temperatures for the beginning of the week.

Frost will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as temperatures to the north fall below freezing.

The highest elevations of eastern Idaho and western Montana will wrap up with snow Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will have highs in the 60's for the Inland Northwest.

Sunshine, drying and warming weather will continue to trend through the end of the week.

The regions will see upper 60's and 70's expected afternoon highs Friday.

