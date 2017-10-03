KREM
Brrr! Snow in the mountains on Tuesday, 70s by Friday

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 1:49 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to pull out your winter jackets for your morning commute, but wear a t-shirt underneath because higher temperatures are expected in the afternoon.

Frost is likely to appear on your roof tops and front lawns Tuesday and Wednesday morning as temperatures to the north fall below freezing.

Snow will wrap up in the highest elevations of Eastern Idaho and Western Montana Tuesday morning. Highs for the day are expected to sit in the low 60s.

The sunshine, drying and warming trend will continue through the end of the week, topping off in the upper 60s and 70s Friday afternoon. 

