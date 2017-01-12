Browne's Addition to be plowed Thursday, Friday

Spokane declares full-city plow (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Browne’s Addition is scheduled to be plowed on Thursday and Friday as the City of Spokane continues a full-city plow.

City crews will plow according to the following schedule:

North and south streets: Thursday, January 12 starting at 9:00 a.m.

East and west streets: Friday, January 12 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Signs have been placed throughout the neighborhood announcing the efforts. Cars must be moved off of the street during the plow. Those that are not moved will be towed.

