Break out the warm clothes, a winter storm is heading toward the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.— A Winter Weather Advisory is in place today for the higher elevations of North Idaho and western Montana Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Wednesday night and continue through at least Friday morning.

Here is a map of expected snow totals through Thursday morning:

Snow levels will be at 3-4,000 feet Wednesday and will drop to 1,500-2,000 feet overnight.

Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry may see 8-12 inches of snow through Friday morning.

Northeast Washington, North Idaho, and western Montana mountain residents should prepare for more than 20 inches of snow through Friday.

Mountain pass snow accumulation will be likely Wednesday and Thursday through Idaho and Montana.

Spokane will see mostly rain Wednesday and Thursday. The will switch to a rain snow mix for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

© 2017 KREM-TV