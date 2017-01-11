KREM
Close
Closings Alert 35 closing alerts
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Bitterly cold temperatures to hit the Inland Northwest

Briana Bermensolo and Erin Robinson , KREM 7:39 AM. PST January 11, 2017

High winds will be felt around the Inland Northwest Wednesday while frigid temperatures continue.

Snow drifts and blowing snow are being reported across Central Washington.

 

 

 

In Grant County, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to stay home due to wind gusts of up to 50 and 60 miles per hour.  

 

 

 

 

Wind chill will make the weather feel like it has dipped into single digit temperatures or even subzero temperatures throughout Wednesday morning. Regional highs will only be in the teens Wednesday afternoon.

Expect very cold and dry weather through the end of the week. While it will be bitterly cold through Friday, temperatures are expected to warm up to the 20s this weekend. Snow is also expected to fall on both Saturday and Sunday. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories