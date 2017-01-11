Bitterly cold temperatures to hit the Inland Northwest

High winds will be felt around the Inland Northwest Wednesday while frigid temperatures continue.

Snow drifts and blowing snow are being reported across Central Washington.

BLOWING SNOW for the southern portion of WA today @KREM2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/qAgHKM68NL — Briana Bermensolo (@KREMBriana) January 11, 2017

In Grant County, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to stay home due to wind gusts of up to 50 and 60 miles per hour.

TRAFFIC | Stay off Grant County roads. 3-8' snow drifts. Too dangerous to drive this morning. - https://t.co/1uF7TYrmtV @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/tG0SfQCbtW — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 11, 2017

Wind chill will make the weather feel like it has dipped into single digit temperatures or even subzero temperatures throughout Wednesday morning. Regional highs will only be in the teens Wednesday afternoon.

Expect very cold and dry weather through the end of the week. While it will be bitterly cold through Friday, temperatures are expected to warm up to the 20s this weekend. Snow is also expected to fall on both Saturday and Sunday.

