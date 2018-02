Freezing cold man in snow storm white out trying to keep warm by blowing into his hands. Wearing a beanie hat with eyes closed and winter coat. Frost and ice on his beard and eyebrows. (Photo: Simotion, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's going to be cold! The StormTracker 2 team is tracking bitter cold temperatures to start the work week.

The wind chill Monday morning will make temperatures feel like they are below zero.

Conditions will be dry and sunny, but cold throughout Monday.

Spokane will see a high of 22 degrees and overnight lows in the single digits.

