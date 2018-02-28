Big winter storm to bring more snow to the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—A big winter storm heads to the region Wednesday afternoon.

Snow activity will spread from west to east.

Locations in the valleys can expect two to four inches of snow. More Northern areas of Washington could see more snow accumulation.

The Cascades may see up to two feet of snow Wednesday night through Friday.

Mountains in Idaho and Montana above 3,000 feet are expected to receive 10 to 12 inches of snow through Friday.

Central Washington will see mostly rain. Spokane and CDA will see snow overnight. The snow will switch over to rain Thursday afternoon.



