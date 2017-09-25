Autumn brings shorter days to the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.—Monday marked the point in the year where the day was equal parts daylight and equal parts darkness.

Fall officially started Friday and that means darker days starting for the Inland Northwest.

Latitude determines the day-length throughout the year.

At Spokane's latitude, the equal parts 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness actually falls a couple of days after the Autumnal Equinox, happening Monday on September 25th.

The sunrise was at 6:41 a.m. and the sun sets at 6:41 p.m.

This is because of, again, Spokane's location in the Northern Hemisphere, along with the earth spinning on its own tilted axis.

It takes around 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds for the earth to make a full rotation around the sun.

After Monday, the sun's arc across the sky will also shift further and further south.

Monday had partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today. It was a cool day with highs in the 60's.

A drying trend will begin Tuesday, with more sunshine and 70's Wednesday through Friday.

