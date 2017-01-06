Another round of snow to hit the Inland Northwest

Projected snowfall for the Inland Northwest on Jan. 7, 2017.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The bitter cold will finally come to an end this weekend, but with the warmer temperatures comes the snow.

Saturday night into Sunday, moderate snowfall will hit the Inland Northwest. In Spokane, residents should prepare for four to six inches of snowfall. With a messy commute expected Monday. There will be more snowfall in North Idaho, with six to eight inches projected for places like Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry.

Over in the Cascade Mountains, there will also be snow, around four to six inches expected. The snow may change to freezing rain on Sunday. Drivers crossing the mountains at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass should be very cautious.

Temperatures will eventually climb back up into the 30s on Sunday.

Here are the forecasted lows and highs for Jan. 6 and Saturday.

(© 2017 KREM)