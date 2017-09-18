KREM
After 80 days, rain falls across the Inland Northwest

Storm Tracker 2 Weather Team , KREM 5:51 AM. PDT September 18, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—The record dry streak has come to an end!

Spokane went 80 days with no measurable rain. That broke the previous 73-day record set in 1917.

The Storm Tracker 2 Team said there was .03 of an inch of rain measured just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The rain does not stop there. It is forecasted to continue into Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecasted in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the week. 

