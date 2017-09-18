After 80 days, rain falls across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.—The record dry streak has come to an end!
Spokane went 80 days with no measurable rain. That broke the previous 73-day record set in 1917.
The Storm Tracker 2 Team said there was .03 of an inch of rain measured just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The rain does not stop there. It is forecasted to continue into Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecasted in the high 50s to low 60s throughout the week.
