Active winter storm moves through the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A double-hitter will makes its way across the Inland Northwest Thursday.

The first system brings wet snow to the valleys Thursday morning and mountain snow over the Cascades and North Idaho Panhandle.

The second system, a warm front, brings valley rain Thursday afternoon and more mountain snow for our friends to the east.

The cities of Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Kellogg, Wallace and Fourth of July and Lookout passes are under the Winter Storm Watch for Friday.

Heavy Idaho mountain snow will be likely, with 6-12 inches in northern cities, one to two inches of mountain accumulation expected.

Northeast Washington mountains will pick up 6-12 inches of new snow.

Spokane could see three to four inches while Coeur d'Alene expects more with 6-8 inches.

© 2018 KREM-TV