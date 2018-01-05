Active weather returns to the Inland Northwest Friday

Multi Colored Umbrella With Raindrop Shower (Photo: RomoloTavani, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A warmer, but wetter, day is expected across the Inland Northwest Friday.

Central Washington is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Watch for morning freezing rain through the Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Omak, Ritzville, Othello, and Moses Lake.

Be prepared for slick conditions as wetter weather moves in.

The system will continue to make its way east by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be warm above freezing, so Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are looking at mostly rain Friday afternoon (not freezing rain).

Rain switches to snow overnight for Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

