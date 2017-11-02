A Winter Storm Warning is in place for parts of the INW

SPOKANE, Wash.—A Winter Storm Warning was put into place for northern valleys and mountains Thursday through Friday morning.

Accumulating snow and ice will be something to watch for on mountain passes.

Impacted cities and passes include (but are not limited to): Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, and Sherman Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Dobson Pass, and Lookout Pass.

The valleys are expected to get 4-10 inches of snow. Higher elevations can expect 20 inches of new snow.

People can expect reduced visibility at times Thursday and Thursday night on the roads.

