A taste of snow around the Inland Northwest

Staff , KREM 8:22 PM. PDT October 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Snow started falling Thursday night for parts of the Inland Northwest, including at Fairchild Air Force Base. 

Earlier in the week, snow fell in other parts of the state, including at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.


KREM 2 got reports of snow in Cheney and Edwall as well. 

Did it snow where you were? Feel free to send KREM 2 your snow pictures. 

