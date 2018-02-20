A month before spring, yell 'Hoodie Hoo!' to scare away winter

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tuesday is Hoodie Hoo Day!

What do you mean you have never heard of it?! It started back in the 1980s when a book asked for readers to send in ideas for their own holiday.

A radio show host came up with Hoodie Hoo day and people picked up on it. It is celebrated exactly one month before the spring equinox.

The idea is for you to go outside and shout hoodie hoo in order to scare away winter and welcome spring! Think of it as a delayed Groundhog Day.



© 2018 KREM-TV