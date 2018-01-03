A few flurries are hitting the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.—A weak system brought a few flurries and light freezing rain to central Washington Wednesday morning.

The system will bring light snow to the central Panhandle and western Montana throughout the morning.

Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be dry and cold.

Morning wind chill readings were in the teens and low 20’s across the region Wednesday morning.

Light winds from the northeast will continue to filter in cold air.

Highs will be in the low to upper 20’s and low 30’s Wednesday afternoon with some sunshine.



