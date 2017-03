wind map 3-9-17

Windy conditions are expected across the Inland Northwest on Friday.

Sustained winds are expected to be in the 25-35 mph range with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Omak, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Wallace, Sandpoint, and western Montana could see gusts up to 50 mph.

Average wind speeds during the day will be 25-35 mph.

