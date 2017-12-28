4-6 inches of snow expected to fall across the Inland Northwest

Three children playing in snow (Photo: Creatas Images, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Four to six inches of snow are expected to fall across Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Spokane area, Washington Palouse, Moses Lake area, upper Columbia Basin and Lewiston area through Friday at 4:00 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Coeur d'Alene area, Idaho Palouse, Northern Panhandle and Central Panhandle Mountains through 4:00 a.m. Friday, as well.

Light snow is expected to fall across the region Thursday morning from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Heavier snow is expected to fall starting around noon through late Thursday evening.

