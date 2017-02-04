36 hour forecast could bring rain, snow or mix

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Round after round after round of wintry weather this weekend! We're in the middle of a very active weather pattern right now.

A brief period of dry conditions this afternoon. Then the heavy snow returns Saturday night.

A Winter Storm Warning is now extended until Monday morning for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Expect 3"- 6" of new snow in the lower elevations overnight. This includes Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. Expect another one and a half to two feet of snow in the mountains and heavy mountain snow over the next 36 hours.

Sunday will either bring snow or a rain snow mix to Spokane. Morning snow is likely with another 1 to 2 inches. If temperatures stay cold enough all day on Sunday, it wouldn't be out of the question to see another 4 to 6 inches of snow. On top of the 7 inches of new snow we got last night and the 4 to 6 inches on the way Saturday night.

But, temperatures may warm into the upper 30s, snow will switch over to rain Sunday afternoon and erase the threat of additional snow in Spokane. Superbowl Sunday will be a competition between cold Canadian Air from the north and Warm/Moist Pacific air from the south.

1-2 inches of new snow is likely Sunday night through Monday morning when the Winter Storm Warning is set to expire.

