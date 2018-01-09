2017 the costliest weather year on record

The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kyle Grillot (Photo: / AFP PHOTO / Kyle Grillot)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The year 2017 made the history books for the costliest weather year on record.

Federal climatologists attributed sixteen separate billion-dollar-plus disasters to the expensive price tag.

The National Centers for Environmental Information,a division of NOAA calculated the total price of 2017 disaster: $306 billion dollars.

NCEI reported at least 362 people died, and more were injured during the course of the disasters.

The costliest weather events included the western U.S. wildfires, in Montana and California. The estimated cost of the wildfires: $18 billion dollars.

That was triple the previous U.S. record.

Losses from Hurricane Harvey exceeded one $125 billion, which ranked second only to Hurricane Katrina.

Hurricanes Maria and Irma each had total damages of $90 billion and $50 billion.

According to NOAA, since 1980, the U.S. sustained 219 weather and climate disasters that exceeded $1.5 trillion in overall damages to date.



