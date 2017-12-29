2017 broke a lot of weather records

File photo. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane broke a lot of weather records in 2017.



Spokane broke a dry streak over the summer. The area went 80 days without measurable precipitation. The previous dry streak was set a century ago, 73 days.



We saw a record number of days with at least 90 degrees. We went 15 days with those temperatures, breaking a record set in 1894.



Spokane still managed to have such a wet winter between 2016 and 2017. It became the second wettest water year.



Of all years that we've seen heavy rain and snow, this last year managed to come right behind 28.78 inches between 1947 to 1948, with 24.47 inches of precipitation between last October and this September.



We also had the warmest Thanksgiving on record. Thanksgiving was dry with temperatures reaching 57 degrees. The last record was 55 degrees in 2014.



© 2017 KREM-TV