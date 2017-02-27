2-5 inches of snow to fall in Spokane through Tuesday

More snow is expected through the region early this week. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Say it isn’t snow! Spokane residents can expect light snow flurries throughout Monday and between two and five inches of snow through Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect overnight on Monday and will continue through Tuesday morning.

According to weather forecaster Briana Bermensolo, temperatures will barely make it above freezing on Monday and cold temperatures in the 20s can be expected during the evening.

Tuesday will bring more cold temperatures with snow continuing throughout the day.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Wednesday and will continue through Friday. Wet weather can be expected for the days leading up to the weekend.

Spokane tied the record snowfall for February 26th with 2.9 inches in one day.

Spokane’s new season snow total is 55.2 inches.

