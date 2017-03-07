1-2 feet of snow to blanket areas around the INW

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

INLAND NORTHWEST -- Snow is expected to fall across the region through Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning in Spokane, Deer Park, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Moscow and Pullman.

Spokane, Deer Park, Cheney, Moscow, Pullman and Colfax are expected to see between one and four inches of snow.

Between three and seven inches are expected in northern Idaho.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for Omak, Kellogg,Wallace, Lookout Pass, Fourth of July Pass and Mullan Pass.

Three to eight inches of snow are expected to fall in the valleys, while the mountains will see between eight and 14 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. This includes the Elk River near Orofino and Grangeville. These areas can expect 1-2 feet of snow.

These areas will see one to two feet of snow fall through Thursday morning.

