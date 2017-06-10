WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
49
Spokane, WA

Spokane Weather Summary: 49 degrees
Menu
KREM Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.

KREM2 Get Ahead

KREM2 Get Ahead (30 second)

Related Videos
Real Men Wear Gowns
SPONSOR-STORY
KREM2 Get Ahead
SPONSOR-STORY
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.