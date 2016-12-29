WATCH LIVE
On Air 11:55AM
51
Spokane, WA

Spokane Weather Summary: 51 degrees
Menu
KREM Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Headlines on Demand: 11:00 p.m. (12-28-16)

Headlines on Demand: 11:00 p.m. (12-28-16)

Related Videos
Trump: Syria chemical attack 'heinous'
NATION-NOW
Zuckerberg meets with lawmakers ahead of hearing
NATION-NOW
Man who confessed on Facebook to killing mom, friend found dead
NATION-NOW
Riverfront Park Art Committee approves Step Well design (4-9-18)
NEWS
Watch it: Gov. Rick Scott announces Senate run
NATION-NOW
Teen saves baby sisters from burning home
NATION-NOW
See the first pictures of Apple's brand new special edition iPhone
NATION-NOW
Headlines on Demand: 7:00 a.m. (4-9-18)
HEADLINES-ON-DEMAND
Mattis not ruling out military strikes in Syria
NATION-NOW
Headlines on Demand: 6:00 a.m. (4-9-18)
HEADLINES-ON-DEMAND
Headlines on Demand: 5:00 a.m. (4-9-18)
HEADLINES-ON-DEMAND
Topless protester ambushes Bill Cosby retrial
NATION-NOW
© 2018 KREM-TV. All Rights Reserved.