United Airlines adds new direct flights out of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – United Airlines announced Monday it will add new daily, nonstop service from Spokane International to San Francisco and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airports. The services will be offered year-round.

The new routes will commence on June 8, 2017 and provide one-stop connections to a variety of domestic cities, as well as international destinations.

The twice daily San Francisco service will be operated with a 76-seat Embraer E-175 which offers first and economy service.

The once daily Chicago flight will be flown on the 150-seat Airbus A-320, which also offers passengers with two classes of services.

“The decision by United Airlines to serve San Francisco and Chicago represents an important investment in the connectivity of the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene region to the global economy, which will bring substantial benefits to business and leisure travelers. San Francisco and Chicago are two of nation’s most important air transportation hubs for domestic and international travel and the ability to access Spokane on a one-stop basis from many international and domestic cities will further contribute to the economic vitality of our region,” said Collins Sprague, Chairman of the Spokane Airport Board.

The flight schedules will be as follows:

San Francisco International Airport

United 5606 Departs San Francisco at 10:40 a.m. Arrives Spokane at 12:35 p.m.

United 5649 Departs San Francisco at 7:15 p.m. Arrives Spokane at 9:10 p.m.

United 5319 Departs Spokane at 6:00 a.m. Arrives San Francisco at 8:04 a.m.

United 5606 Departs Spokane at 1:20 p.m. Arrives San Francisco at 3:24 p.m.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

United 2427 Departs Chicago O’Hare at 7:30 p.m. and Arrives Spokane at 9:20 p.m.

United 2395 Departs Spokane at 11:40 p.m. and Arrives Chicago O’Hare at 5:03 p.m.

