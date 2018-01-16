KREM
Travel alert: Freezing rain makes north central Washington roads slick

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:18 AM. PST January 16, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Through the early Tuesday morning hours, some roads may become slick due to freezing rain North Central Washington.

Cities impacted Tuesday morning include Republic, Inchelium, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville and Nespelem. 

Highways 97 and 155 should watch for ice.

Right now, rain and snow showers are falling in the area with the potential for pockets of freezing rain. 
 

