(Credit: KING)

It is the same thing every year. It snows, then driving conditions get worse. This leads to multiple crashes, so we wanted to know what the top things are that cause crashes in the snow.

Here’s what we found out:

Speeding. It sounds like a simple fix to slow down, but troopers said they see many drivers still going too fast for conditions. When it is slick on the freeway, WSP said 50 mph is probably the fastest you want to go. The 60 mph speed limit is for ideal conditions. As for driving up hills though, there is a point where you may be going too slow to make it to the top. Troopers said you want to have enough speed to carry you up the incline. If not, you could slide backwards, causing a crash.



Following distance. Many drivers do not increase their following distance. If it is slick on the roads, you cannot stop as quickly if the person in front of you slams on the brakes. Troopers said they often see people slide into intersections trying to stop too quickly. WSP said they also see drivers who do not clear snow off the top of their cars, which can cause visibility issues for the person behind you.



Distracted driving. Troopers said they see drivers daily using their phones behind the wheel, even in the snow. It is especially important to pay attention when the roads are slick, so put down the phone.

