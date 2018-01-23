Spokane International Airport sees record passengers in 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane International Airport set two new records in 2017.

Airport officials reported the total passenger count totaled 3,550,912, up from the previous record set in 2007. That year, 3,472,901 passengers passed through the airport.

Airport board members attributed the new record to new routes from airlines American, Southwest and United. The airlines started new non-stop service to San Diego, Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Sacramento.

“The customer response to these additional flights is a strong indicator of market demand for travel between the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region and California, the Midwest, and South Central United States,” Nancy Vorhees, the Spokane Airport Board chair said. “We sincerely appreciate the investment made by our airline partners in opening up more efficient nonstop service to cities that are important to our business and leisure activity markets.”

The airport also set a record for air cargo activity. Total air cargo hit 72,376.3 tons in 2017, up from the previous record of 69,217 tons set in 2015.

Airport officials attributed that to the change in consumer buying habits and increase in e-commerce.

In 2018, GEG said they plan to have another “positive year” with new non-stop service to San Jose by Southwest starting on April 8, and Frontier Airlines will start flying to Denver again on April 30.

The airport will also add a new gas station on the airport property for people to use and a new hotel. Work on those projects will start in 2018.



