Spokane Airport runway reopens, several flights cancelled

Erin Robinson , KREM 5:32 AM. PST January 18, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Several flights arriving and departing out of the Spokane Airport are cancelled or delayed Wednesday morning after the runway was shut down for several hours due to icy conditions.

The runway closed on Tuesday night and reopened Wednesday morning at 5:20 a.m.

 

 

Tim Hatton said his flight from St. Paul, Minnesota to Spokane was diverted to Seattle. Hatton said he was told no hotels were available and no pillows or blankets were available for those that had to sleep in the terminal.

For flight statuses, head to http://spokaneairports.net/

