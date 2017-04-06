Southwest adds new once-daily flight between Sacramento and Spokane

File (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday the company will add a new once-daily service between Sacramento and Spokane.

The flights will begin on Aug. 1, 2017 and will run on a 143 seat Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to the Spokane International Airport officials, the Spokane to Sacramento market accounts for more than 65,000 total passengers.

The flights leaving Spokane to Sacramento will be at 11:25 am and flights returning from Sacramento to Spokane will be at 9:05 a.m.

According to a release from Southwest, one way tickets on the newly added flights will start at $49.

The Sacramento flight is just one of five total new nonstop service announcements so far this year; The airport also added nonstop routes to San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Southwest has been flying out of Spokane’s airport since 1994, according to officials.

© 2017 KREM-TV