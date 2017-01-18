Snoqualmie Pass closed until Thurs. due to unstable conditions

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Snoqualmie Pass will remain closed in both directions Wednesday.
In a tweet, WSDOT said that crews assessed the area and determined conditions are substantially unstable due to ice and fallen trees.
After assessment, conditions are substantially unstable on I-90 due to ice and fallen trees. Crews will reevaluate Thursday morning.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 18, 2017
Crews will reevaluate conditions again Thursday morning.
