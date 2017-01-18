KREM
Snoqualmie Pass closed until Thurs. due to unstable conditions

Staff , KREM 10:20 AM. PST January 18, 2017

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Snoqualmie Pass will remain closed in both directions Wednesday. 

In a tweet, WSDOT said that crews assessed the area and determined conditions are substantially unstable due to ice and fallen trees.

Crews will reevaluate conditions again Thursday morning. 

