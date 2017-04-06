Slide repair for Idaho 3 underway

Idaho 3 being repaired

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- Crews started repairs on Thursday on a 100-foot section that is sliding about an inch per day on Idaho 3 at Black Lake.

Idaho Transportation Department will remove the surface layer of asphalt and rebuild the road with additional road base material.

Limitations will be in place for at least the next week. The section will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be 25 mph.

© 2017 KREM-TV