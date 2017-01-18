KREM
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 76 weather alerts
Close

Several cars spin out on I-90 in Spokane Valley

Tracking road conditions in Northern Idaho

Taylor Viydo , KREM 6:48 AM. PST January 18, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Wet and slushy snow caused several road slide-offs and crashes along Interstate-90 between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Wednesday morning.

Plows began clearing roadways just after 4:30 a.m.

One car flipped after a spinout near the Barker exit. A trooper on scene said the driver was alright, but encouraged other drivers to slow down.

 

 

 

Just a half of a mile up the road, another car spun out. A third crash was reported near stateline. 

(© 2017 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories