Several cars spin out on I-90 in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Wet and slushy snow caused several road slide-offs and crashes along Interstate-90 between Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Wednesday morning.

Plows began clearing roadways just after 4:30 a.m.

One car flipped after a spinout near the Barker exit. A trooper on scene said the driver was alright, but encouraged other drivers to slow down.

Spin out at the Barker exit. Trooper on scene says driver is ok. Slide off also reported WB near stateline. pic.twitter.com/DgaptMpXlo — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 18, 2017

A look at road conditions here. Cars aren't going as fast as usual, but it's not too bad. pic.twitter.com/Hjw4djzHEl — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 18, 2017

Just a half of a mile up the road, another car spun out. A third crash was reported near stateline.

Spin out half mile up the road. Tow truck on scene. We've been told of another crash closer to stateline. pic.twitter.com/jJL0YcbE3v — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 18, 2017

