Second bridge to be built over Idaho lake

Lake Pend Oreille (Photo: KREM)

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A railway company is moving forward with design and engineering for a second bridge over Lake Pend Oreille in northern Idaho.



Other news sources reported Tuesday that BNSF Railway Company started the project in 2014.



Plans are to have the bridge support traffic traveling in both directions.



A company spokesman says the project will provide needed capacity for current traffic and help accommodate future economic growth.



Development of the project will take several months, so no construction has been scheduled for 2017.

