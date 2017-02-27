KREM
Logging truck crash closes WB lanes over Snoqualmie Pass

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:48 AM. PST February 27, 2017

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – A logging truck crashed closed westbound lanes of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning.

 

 

Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that there is no estimated time of reopening. 

