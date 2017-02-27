Logging truck crash closes WB lanes over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – A logging truck crashed closed westbound lanes of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning.
I-90/Snoqualmie Pass: Westbound lanes are blocked at the summit (milepost 52) due to a logging truck crash. No estimated reopening.— I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 27, 2017
Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that there is no estimated time of reopening.
