Logging truck crash closes WB lanes over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash – A logging truck crashed closed westbound lanes of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning.

I-90/Snoqualmie Pass: Westbound lanes are blocked at the summit (milepost 52) due to a logging truck crash. No estimated reopening. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 27, 2017

Washington State Department of Transportation officials tweeted that there is no estimated time of reopening.

